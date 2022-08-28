Celebrated musician Usher and comedian Usher lit up the internet after they performed a steamy dance for the fans

Tiffany wrapped Usher in her legs around the singer as he was performing at a concert in Las Vegas

The viral video has caused a buzz on social media with fans demanding more performances from the entertainers

American singer Usher has excited fans after his steamy performance with Tiffany Haddish.

Singer Usher and comedian Tiffany Haddish excited fans with a steamy performance in Las Vegas. Photo: Tifanny Haddish, @dredog1911, Usher.

Usher, Tifanny steamy dance

According to TMZ, Comedian Haddish got up close and personal with Usher in a dance that has caused a buzz on social media.

The viral video showed Haddish wrapping her legs around the musician during a performance that was highly appreciated by fans.

Instagram user @dredog1911 uploaded the steamy video.

See the video below:

Fans reactions

@mrclean10 wrote:

"The show was lit."

@mixedboy wrote:

"I gotta get back!"

@panamashanderson wrote:

"I love this lol."

Mistaken identity

In a separate story, Briefly News reported about musician Jason Derulo fighting two men who mistook him for Usher. Derulo on Tuesday, January 4, attacked two men who called him Usher at a Las Vegas hotel.

TMZ reported police were called to the ARIA hotel during the early hours of Tuesday morning after Derulo turned his anger on the two men.

Eyewitnesses who talked to the media said Derulo and one of the men were passing each other on an escalator when the latter tried to troll the former, thinking he was Usher. The man cursed Derulo using the F word, thinking he was Usher.

Derulo could not let the disrespect slide as he launched a scathing attack on the man, punching him right in the face and sending him to the floor. The musician did not stop at that as he also slapped the second man moments later before security thronged the area to break the scuffle.

In videos seen by Briefly News, Derulo was walking next to a well-built man, probably his bodyguard, but decided to deal with the disrespectful men himself.

