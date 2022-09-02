An African-American woman who attained 102 years in August 2022 marked the special day with her extended family and friends

Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, a Black-American woman who turned 102 years in August, marked the special day with her extended family and friends at home.

Affectionately called Eula by her family, Wilson has lived many momentous events in the United States - from the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement and many others.

Eula is also considered a Mother of the Church at Weeping Mary Baptist in Shelton, where she has been a member throughout her life, reported 11alive.

Photos of Esther Lee Lyles Wilson. Credit: 11alive/ Tobias Titz/Annabelle Breakey

Source: UGC

The birthday celebration was big, but Eula is no stranger to parties. Just two years ago, she marked her 100th milestone with family and loved ones.

Eula lived a life of service in one of her loved communities at cafeterias at the McCrorey-Liston School and in Chester County, where she worked.

Source: YEN.com.gh