A little lady has set the records straight to netizens and her followers that she is an adult and not a kid

The content creator with a tiny voice and bay face is often mistaken for a kid by netizens due to her stature

According to the lady full of confidence, she has Russell-Silver syndrome (RSS) disorder which is responsible for her look

A small-sized female TikTok content creator has stated that she is not a kid but an adult.

The TikToker with the handle @itzamealiaa has a small stature which is cutely not helped by her tiny voice and baby-like face and this has led many to conclude she is not of age.

The lady has dwarfism. Photo Credit: TikTok/@itzamealiaa

Source: UGC

In a recent video on the platform, the bold and courageous lady revealed she has the Russell-Silver syndrome (RSS) disorder which is responsible for her small stature.

According to Rare Diseases, Russell-Silver syndrome (RSS) is a rare disorder characterized by intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), poor growth after birth, a relatively large head size, a triangular facial appearance, a prominent forehead (looking from the side of the face), body asymmetry and significant feeding difficulties.

The lady added that she is 22 years old.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The Open Book said:

"It’s her voice and energy for me I actually smiled…"

GAB said:

"Beautifully explained love, you’re beautiful inside and out."

Janah said:

"U seem like the most sweetest person ever.thanks for for the clarification for those who don't know."

Sexyred said:

"You don’t have to explain Boo I have in my class and they are amazing people."

ifeeliree said:

"First of all! Your voice is voiceing and your beauty is beautying!! Watch pink lip and pretty eyes and clean skin!!❤️anybody chubble yuh tell mi! Yer."

Source: Legit.ng