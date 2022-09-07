Rihanna helped restaurant staff to clean up after she and her friends asked the staff to stay open past closing hours

The new mum was dressed casually in an oversized blue t-shirt and green baggy jeans and killed it off with her red lipstick

The New York outing with her six girlfriends has been among the frequent outings the singer has been doing recently as she has been spotted severally

Barbadian singer Rihanna has made headlines after being spotted helping some restaurant staff clean up.

Rihanna stepped out after helping staff in New York to clean up. Photo: PAGE SIX.

Source: UGC

The singer and her friends had a girl's night out in New York at a Michelin-starred restaurant, Caviar Russe.

Rihanna donned baggy jeans, an oversized blue t-shirt and a tiny red designer bag that matched her lipstick.

The mother of one and her friends asked the restaurant staff to stay open past closing hours and later helped them clean up.

According to Page Six, the Umbrella singer was seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place.

The Barbadian singer has been spotted in New York lately owing to the dates she has been having with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Source: TUKO.co.ke