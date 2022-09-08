A video currently trending on social media shows a cross-section of distressed denim pants at a clothing store

In the video, a pair of severely ripped is seen selling for $22.50 and social media users are not having it

Netizens seem not to be interested in paying that amount of money just to look like a mad person

There are no limits to how crazy and eccentric both fast-fashion designers and couture brands get with their designs.

Just recently, a video from a clothing store showing ripped jeans selling for $22.50 went viral on social media.

Photos show a surprised man and the ripped jeans which cost about N15k. Credit: izusek, @mufasatundeednut (Instagram)

While distressed denim clothing varies in price, the nature of these pants selling for that amount has left tongues wagging.

In the video, the pair of denim pants appear severely ripped with only strands along the hemline remaining.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of ripped pants

moneret_rich:

"Even to run mad Dey cost money. Wettin Dey occur? Just ordinary starter pack for mad person costs 15k."

iamsexysteel:

"Na to rebrand mad man sell for us remain na ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

lasisielenu:

"So where will I chook my leg from."

endylight1:

"So I should pay N15k for only the pocket and rope inspired by Kanye right?"

jaycruisee:

"As per say I don run ment"

hawtmoe:

"N15k for only the pocket and rope , inspired by Kanye."

adenxn_:

"I mean they’ve seen that y’all gone mad "

papiwizzzy:

"To run mad enter market self cost What’s this world turning to "

arikdaveempire_surprises:

"15k to buy rag is okay o."

gylliananthonette:

"Make I use my 15k to dress like a m@d woman..no I will pass."

flamezyofficial_:

"Na the owner of that boutique papa go buy am! Awon Ashu Werey."

polkadotz_collections:

"15k for the creative werey idea of the rag. The cost is not for the tag but for the werey creativity"

uwa_blecyn:

"I go tear the one I get for house."

Man receives knockoff print version after paying a lot for chain tank top

Online shopping is often fun, easy and convenient as one escapes the stress of physically shopping for items with the help of an ATM card and great internet.

However, getting exactly what you ordered is a prayer most people should consider before engaging online vendors.

A man identified as Rupert Good recently left social media users amused when he shared his experience with an online vendor.

