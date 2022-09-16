The world's flying bike called XTURISMO, which has been selling in Japan, made its debut in the US

While testing it out, Thad Szott testified to the comfort that comes with flying the bike, estimated to sell for $777,000 (N338,383,500.00)

Many people who reacted to the video agreed that the future is really here, as some said, it looks like a machine from the Star Wars movie

Reuters has reported that the XTURISMO hoverbike is the first flying bike in the world as it was test-driven in the US.

According to same media report, the bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes straight with a maximum speed of 62 mph.

Many people were wowed at how the bike can stay in the air for minutes. Photo source: @reuters

Flying bike is already in Japan

Though it is already on sale in Japan, a smaller version will be released in America come 2023, and its estimated price is $777,000 (N338,383,500.00).

Thad Szott, the man who test-flew the bike, stated that it was comfortable and the machine was not shaky while in flight. It was created by a Japanese company, AERWINS.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@escayola said:

"Welcome future, I waited for you all my life."

@cpk_kc said:

"If this is a kind of bike, then a horse is a meatbike."

@Investacus asked:

"So when can we get Star Wars speedsters?"

@jedicathy said:

"Now where are the jedi!"

@TeamTapey said:

"This will be my next bike."

@badniggafela said:

"I like how there's an American flag on it calling it the FIRST FLYING BIKE, meanwhile it's officially documented china made one 5 years ago lol."

@RobsterSM said:

"Finally! This is how we’ll be arriving at venues for all Star Shaped events from now on."

