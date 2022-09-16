A Tesla owner has complained that he cannot access his vehicle because he cannot afford a new battery worth R458 000.

The man from Canada stated that he spent over R2.4 million on the car in 2013 and owns several models.

He said he reached out to another Tesla owner who also said they had the same issues with the car battery

A Canadian man has gone viral after claiming the battery in his $140,000 Tesla died and locked him out.

Mario Zelaya, known as @supermariozelaya, posted about his situation on TikTok where it received nearly 1 million views overnight.

FoxBusiness reports that Zelaya claims that his Tesla is preventing him from getting in.

The video's caption reads:

"A new battery costs $26,500. I'm locked out of my car. Recalls are required."

"I got Transport Canada involved, and they actually did an investigation on the car. Not only did they do an investigation on this car, they're gonna be doing one that Tesla doesn't realize is coming up."

