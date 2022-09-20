A pretty woman who has albinism and who is also a mum to four cute albino kids has stunned internet users

A 12 seconds video shared on TikTok captures the family, showing the mother and her first to the fourth child

Although the video did not mention their father, the mum has 2 boys and 2 girls who are all albinos

A beautiful woman who is a mother of 4 albino children has become an internet sensation.

A TikTok video captures the woman and her unique kids, 2 boys and 2 girls.

The beautiful children have stunned many internet users. Photo credit: TikTok/@destinybobiholic0.

Source: UGC

Internet users are stunned that such a thing is possible, with many saying they have never seen it before.

Amazingly, the mum herself is an albino, but her stunning beauty has become the talk of the town.

Video shows all the children from 1st to 4th born

In the short clip shared by @destinybobiholic0, the beautiful kids appeared in the order in which they were born.

The first child is a male, while the second and third are females. The last child is a boy who is still young as the others are grown.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

@Winfred Queanie Muts said:

"Is the first born single? asking for a neighbor. Very beautiful family."

@Jasmine Love commented:

"Such a beautiful family."

@Ninsiima Moll said:

"Me asking if the 4th born is married. Just asking for my friend here."

@elizabethmutua84 commented:

"You are cute! But 1st born looks older than the mama."

Source: Legit.ng