Nancy Hauck availed herself to be her son's and daughter-in-law's baby carrier after learning of their predicament

The mother from Utah was glad to offer her help and deliver her granddaughter at the ripe age of 56

Cambria, Nancy's daughter-in-law, suffered some infertility setbacks and could not deliver her fifth child

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A family in Utah, United States of America (USA), will have a truly unique story to tell when they welcome their newest member to the family.

American Nancy Hauck will deliver her granddaughter. Photo: People.

Source: UGC

Mum carries her son's baby

This is because a mother has agreed to be her son's surrogate and will give birth to her granddaughter.

Even more, shocking for the soon-to-be-again grandma is that she will deliver a child at 56.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

As recorded by People with the privilege of carrying her son's baby, Nancy Hauck could not fully express her joy.

"I just suddenly had a feeling a few months after that I should offer to do it. I told my son, and he teared up and was shocked — I hadn't even told my husband at that point. But he was really supportive," Nancy, who is carrying Jeff's, her son, and Cambria's, her daughter'-in-law bundle of joy, said.

Son appreciates mum for surrogacy

Jeff, 32, and Cambria, 30, are already parents to four kids, two sets of twins, and desire to have their fifth.

However, Cambria has experienced infertility issues and could not bear a child anymore.

"I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mum that was willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family. Having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was very moved that she would even offer," Jeff commented.

Daughter-in-law praises mum-in-law

Nancy became pregnant for the first time in 26 years, and even her son's lover was indebted to her for her help.

"She is sacrificing so much for us and our family, and we just feel so grateful. She has been nothing short of amazing and filled with so much light and grace. They say pregnancy comes with a glow, but Nancy's is a full-on lighthouse," Cambria said.

Mom of 8 kids gives birth to third set of twins

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple, Kimberly Alarcon and her husband, John Alarcon, has welcomed their third pair of twins at Westchester Medical Center in the United States of America.

The Wallkill, New York couple is already parents to eight children, including their three-year-old foster child.

Kimberly, 37, and her husband, 43, are parents to Brittney, 17, Sarah, 13, Hunter, 10, twins Zachary and Zoey, 6, twins Oliver and Olivia, 4, and their nephew, who they are fostering, according to Good Morning America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke