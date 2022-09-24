An African-American woman has marked attaining 100 years old surrounded by family and loved ones

Dorethea Johnson turned up at her birthday party in good spirit and alert as she marked the momentous day

The centenarian has lived to see many historic moments in the United States, including the Pearl Harbor attacks and the Great Depression

A Norfolk woman earlier this year marked a major milestone as she attained 100 years old and celebrated her new age surrounded by family and loved ones. A special moment that was caught on camera and shared with the world.

Can you even begin to imagine how much this woman has seen in 100 years? Her wealth of knowledge is priceless.

Dorethea Johnson wore a tiara to celebrate turning a century, a momentous day that saw her create beautiful memories with her family. A moment none of them will ever forget.

Photos of African-American woman and her family as she turns 100 years old. Credit: 13News Now.

Source: UGC

The centenarian has seen many presidents and historic moments in the United States of America, including the Pearl Harbor attacks, the Great Depression, and segregation.

In a YouTube video on 13News Now, Johnson is seen sitting in a wheelchair full of excitement on her special day. Wearing a crown like the queen that she is, the 100-year-old woman beamed.

Johnson's daughter said her mother is in a good spirit and alert despite turning a century. It is a huge moment to celebrate the 100th birthday, and this family went all out.

Watch the awesome footage below:

Man celebrates gogo’s 104th birthday, SA salutes: “You’re so blessed”

In a similar story, Briefly News studies have shown that people live longer than ever. However, reaching the age of 100 still remains a rare occurrence.

It is little wonder then that a local senior citizen was praised for her longevity via social media. Turning 104 is something no one ever dreams of seeing, and is definitely a moment worth celebrating.

Neil Leibbrandt shared a heartwarming Facebook post to share a photo of his grandmother, who recently turned 104. A monumental moment for the family that they will all cherish far beyond her days.

