African-American, Ellouise Lewis, has celebrated earning her General Educational Development (GED) at 90 years old

The nonagenarian attended Wells of SouthGate, a Christian learning centre in Gulfport in Mississippi, where she studied for her exam

After passing the mock test administered by the organisation, she was presented with the honorary GED

When Ellouise Lewis learned that she could earn her General Educational Development (GED), she was happy to work to ensure her lifelong dream came to pass.

African-American bags honorary high school GED at 90. Credit: @nbgnetwork/Foxcarolina.

The 90-year-old Mississippi woman got the chance to rewrite her mistakes after the regrettable decision to drop out of high school in 10th grade.

How it all started

The nonagenarian's journey to obtaining her GED started when she began telling staff members at her nursing home with her story. The members took her story to heart as they began working to find ways to help her finish high school.

''When they told me here that I could get my GED, I was happy about it, I’m still happy. Excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do this,'' Lewis told reporters through tears.

Studying for her GED

Staff helped Lewis get enrolled with Wells of SouthGate, a Christian learning center in Gulfport, Mississippi, where she studied for her exam.

Lewis was presented with the honorary GED certificate after passing the mock test administered by the organisation.

While the honorary certificate isn't the same as an official GED, it represents her ability to pass South Gate's course in preparation for the GED.

