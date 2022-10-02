Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone got cosy with his wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin month after she filed for divorce

The couple giggled on a bench in Calabasas, California, on Thursday, September 29

It seems that the pair are currently reconciling their differences; however, sources confirmed that the divorce was still happening

Sylvester Stallone popularly known as Rambo and his wife Jennifer Flavin are back together if body language is anything to go by, just weeks after she filed for divorce.

Sylvester Stallone cosying up to wife Jennifer Flavin after she filed for divorce. Photo: Sylvester Stallone.

According to Fox News, the married couple of 25 years were spotted giggling on a bench like teenagers in Calabasas, California.

The pair were cosying up as the Rambo star grabbed Flavin’s attention by showing his phone to her while sharing a cute moment.

Stallone’s wedding band was shining visibly as Flavin intently gazed at his screen.

Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, dressed casually, as she donned a tan shirt with denim jeans, accessorizing with a brown leather purse and wearing a silver cross necklace.

Sources close to the two told TMZ that there was not a prenup in place, and they were working out a divorce settlement after filing documents to put a pause on any public proceedings.

At the time, the sources said the divorce was still happening.

However, judging from these recent moments, the two are working on figuring things out, and even possibly a total reconciliation.

Slyvester Stallon's files for divorce

The legendary actor's wife Flavin filed court documents seeking the dissolution of their marriage after being married for 25 years.

According to Page Six, the couple decided to patch things up after a public divorce rumour.

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,” said their spokesperson.

The Rocky star and the Serious Skincare founder share three daughters; Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Things started going south when fans noted that the 75-year-old covered up two tattoos that he had gotten in honour of his wife.

Sylvester Stallone and wife to sell 8 bedroom home for R2 billion

In another story, Briefly News reported that Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is giving up his mighty mansion for something better and cosier near the beach.

The Rocky star and his wife Jennifer Flavin plan to sell their eight-bedroom home for a whopping R2 billion. The mansion is tucked in a rosy piece of lands deep in Beverly Hills Park, Los Angeles.

It is rumoured that the Rambo actor and his wife plan to move to Palm Beach.

It sits on a vast piece of land that is covered by towering canopies of trees and lush green grass all over the compound.

