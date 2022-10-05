A pilot did something so heartwarming when he gave a special shout-out to a passenger who survived cancer

The passenger was travelling to Hawaii to celebrate and she was given a round of applause by other passengers

The video capturing the nice moment has warmed many hearts on Instagram after it went viral on the platform

A cancer survivor got a special shout-out from a pilot after boarding a plane to Hawaii.

She survived breast cancer and was travelling to celebrate, but the pilot wouldn't let her go on her journey without giving her special greetings.

She was recognised and given a round of applause mid-flight. Photo credit: Storyful

The pilot spoke loudly to all the passengers, letting them know that there is a woman among them who had survived cancer.

The passengers shouted in recognition and subsequently gave her a round of applause.

She was left gushing and smiling in ample happiness when she heard her name from the pilot.

The video that captured the heartwarming moment has made many people emotional as they said the pilot did a very nice thing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to video

@matthieubrutus said:

"That’s freaking amazing."

@smnmakeup reacted:

"Congratulations. I love this."

@hgthomas2000 said:

"Love seeing posts like this lift my spirits."

@thecinematographer said:

“Everybody’s a big family out there. The eye opener that we all needed to hear & be reminded of."

@ladygracebyers commented:

"Not me crying instantly."

