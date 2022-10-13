Willie Spence, a singer who, as a teen, went viral with his rendition of Rihanna’s hit Diamonds and was the runner-up on American Idol, has

The singer was killed in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, according to CNN affiliate WSB , citing the Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Spence was driving an SUV when he went off the road and crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder, according to the accident report

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash.

Emotional worship song

The 23-year-old had shared now chilling footage of him singing You Are My Hiding Place before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semi truck in Marion County, Tennessee.

The talented singer kept his eyes closed in the video as he tilted his head back and blared the emotional anthem by Selah.

The video was posted on TikTok came just hours before his car left the road and slammed into the back of the parked truck on the side of Interstate 24.

He had earlier suffered a flat tire while leaving the state on his way home to Atlanta, Georgia but got it fixed.

The 68-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was pulled over in the emergency lane of the highway and was uninjured.

Heartbreaking tributes

American Idol officials acknowledged their beloved star on social media claiming they were 'devastated' while sharing a photo of Spence performing on stage during season 19.

'We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,' read the officials' tribute.

"He was a true talent who lit up every room and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones," it read on.

American singer, songwriter, and actress Katharine McPhee revealed Spence had passed in a teary Instagram post on her feed on Tuesday, October 11.

The singer, who performed with him during American Idol, said 'life is so unfair, and nothing is ever promised.'

Her post was followed by an influx of heartbroken celebrities paying tribute, including producer Randall Emmett who said, 'I'll miss you, my friend.

Coolio dies aged 59

The death of famed US rapper Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, also shook many of his fans and admirers.

Briefly News reported the artiste, who was shot to stardom in 1995 for his Gangsta's Paradise hit, died on Wednesday, September 28, in Los Angeles, California.

Coolio was visiting a friend late Wednesday when he passed away.

According to the rapper's manager Jarez, Coolio went to the bathroom at a friend's house but did not come out for a long time.

The friend unsuccessfully tried calling out to him, and when he finally went in, he found Coolio unresponsive on the floor.

The friend called paramedics, who declared the artiste dead on the scene.

Jarez said that the medics suspect he suffered from cardiac arrest, but an official cause of death has not been determined.

Source: TUKO.co.ke