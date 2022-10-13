Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has discovered a new business venture, this time in cosmetics rather than technology

He said that he sold over 10,000 bottles of his perfume product in a matter of hours, earning him R18 million

The product is expected to be available for general public purchase in the first quarter of 2023

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has sensed a new opportunity to capitalize on the growing need for cosmetics products by launching a perfume he dubbed "Burnt Hair."

In a tweet, he claimed that over 10,000 bottles were sold in hours, earning him a million dollars in only a few hours.

The charismatic billionaire also asked his millions of followers to now describe him as a perfume seller.

Elon Musk's wealth movement in one year Credit: Bloomberg

Musk said on Twitter:

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?"

Elon Musk also revealed that the cost of a bottle of his perfume is $100 (R1817) and will start shipping in the first quarter of 2023.

He also said the perfumes can be bought using Doge his favourite cryptocurrency.

Summary of Elon Musk wealth

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Bloomberg billionaire index show Musk made a total of $488 million (about R8 billion) on Wednesday.

Musk's major source of wealth remains tesla Tesla and SpaceX

For Tesla, he has about 15% of the company's share and 92.9 million exercisable options to buy more Tesla shares.

For SpaceX, which is valued $125 billion, Musk owned 47% of the closely held company through a trust.

He also owns about 9% of Twitter, a stake he began to acquire in February 2022.

Musk also owns tequila a wine brand launched in 2020 exclusive for Tesla owners.

