A beautiful lady recently visited her boyfriend in jail and she shared a video of the moment they saw each other

The young woman who refused to reveal why her boyfriend was arrested, expressed joy that he'd soon be out

In the trending clip, her boyfriend looked so excited to see her and he even blew her a kiss on his prison uniform

A lady identified as @kbnicol03 has gotten people emotional after sharing a video of her visit to boyfriend.

The young woman revealed that her boyfriend has been in jail but did not divulge what caused his arrest despite being questioned by several TikTok users.

Lady visits boyfriend in jail Photo Credit: @kbnicol03 / TikTok

In a trending video, she drove to the facility where he was being held and the young man was happy to see her.

Despite his hands being held together in handcuffs, the doting boyfriend still found a way to blow a kiss to his girlfriend.

They were not allowed to come very close to each other as they stood apart with her boyfriend fully clothed in his jail uniform.

Mixed reactions trail video of beautiful lady visiting boyfriend in jail

@theylovedtianna said:

"But the way he smiled I hope the best for u guys in the future y’all will be strong."

@shoniafasho_ stated:

"Keep your head up! He gone appreciate u so much just watch."

@.stephparra reacted:

"Y’all’s love gon come out 10x stronger, everything happens for a reason."

@itsthatgirlmaya1 reacted:

"Y’all keep asking her what happened it’s her business not y’all."

@ksahalee said:

"Not pulling up after using all the things he can’t experience no more."

@otw.t added:

"Man going back in that cell after seeing a loved one hurt so bad, but free him."

@yourfav_laly added:

"High hopes for y’all he gonna wash you in kisses from all the support you."

Watch the video below:

