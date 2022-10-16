A brilliant African-American lady, Lauren Rolfe, has been sworn into the Florida Bar in the United States of America, USA

The young trailblazer made history as her family's first lawyer as she added her name to the list of Black women attorneys in the country

After making her achievement public, her followers on LinkedIn celebrated the remarkable milestone

Lauren Rolfe had her family basking in her glorious achievement as they watched her sworn into the Florida Bar in the US, becoming her family's first lawyer.

Photos of Lauren Rolfe. Credit: Lauren Rolfe (LinkedIn)

Making her family proud

She was elevated to the milestone by Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Anthony Miller, who was an incredible mentor to Rolfe in her 3L year (third year) during her studies.

Rolfe said she was honoured to be the first attorney in her family. ''Grateful is an understatement!''

''Today, I had the privilege of being sworn into the Florida Bar by Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Anthony Miller who was an incredible mentor to me during my 3L year.

''My family was able to watch live and Mitchell Canty was there by my side. What an honour it is to be the first attorney in my family and among the roughly 5% of Black attorneys in the nation,'' she wrote on LinkedIn.

How netizens basked in the glory of Rolfe's achievement

Her post amassed fewer reactions from netizens and loved ones. Briefly News shared the comments below:

Leon Jacobs posted:

Excellent. Congratulations.

Jean-Marie Jeune commented:

Lauren Rolfe all the best to you in your career and pursuits, I am sure you will do well! Anthony Miller, AINS, is a man of high character and integrity! You got sworn in by the best!

Karon Stark shared:

Congratulations Lauren!! Judge Canty is an amazing person he was my nephew’s mentor as well.

Jasmine Farlin posted:

So proud of you!

Jada Batten shared:

Huge accomplishment. We love to see it!

Anthony Miller posted:

Congrats again Lauren it was a privilege to swear you in! You will do incredible as an attorney and you will have a positive impact on our legal community!

Destinee Campbell added:

So well deserved!

Meghan Stevens reacted:

So incredibly proud of you!

