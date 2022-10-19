A man in New York City proved the adage 'a hungry man is an angry man' true when he sets a restaurant alight after he got the wrong order

If you've tasted chicken biryani, then you would know the deliciousness encompassed in that dish, and this man could not understand why he did not get

Norbu was released soon after he was arrested, which angered cops who had taken their time to capture the man

A man, Norbu, has set a restaurant in New York City on fire after he got the wrong chicken biryani order.

Man setting fire to the restaurant for the wrong order. Photo: New York Post.

Well, someone once said they could kill for food, I bet they were joking, but this man from Queens, New York, took things further.

He had ordered chicken biryani from a Bangladeshi restaurant, and when the eatery botched his order, he got mad.

According to the New York Post, the man admitted he was under the influence when he threw away the food.

He then bought a gas can and set the restaurant alight. His shoes caught fire as he reportedly ran away from the scene.

“I bought a gas can, and I threw it at the store to try to burn it out. I lit it up, and boom, it got on me,”

Said the man, who allegedly scampered away from the scene with his shoes on fire.

Authorities were fuming that Norbu was back on the streets, saying that they had spent nearly two weeks painstakingly tracking him down, only to watch him freed without bail.

A waitress from the restaurant, however, claims that they gave him the correct order, but he threw it in their face.

“He ordered chicken biriyani and the people here behind the counter they take his order and when they bring it to him… He yells asking what it is then they say, your order, chicken biriyani, and he throws it in their face!”

A waitress at the restaurant narrated.

The fireball shattered the restaurant’s glass windows and wrecked its air-conditioning unit, causing more than R 27 000 in damages, prosecutors said.

