Khloé Kardashian has revealed she is looking into having a bust enlargement as she somewhat envies those of her sisters

The reality star told her mother that she wanted a fuller bust, and Kris Jenner joked about them getting it done together

Khloe compared her cleavage to her sisters and noted that the bra she was wearing gave her the type of cleavage she wanted and wished it looked like that all the time

Good American founder Khloe Kardashian has said she is looking to increase her bust.

Khloe Kardashian is thinking of enlarging bust.

Envies her sisters

On an episode of The Kardashians, she admitted that she's thought about getting her bust done for a "fuller" look.

While chatting with her mum, who was recovering from her hip replacement surgery, Khloe said that she'd considered the idea before.

"I'm really contemplating getting my bust done. It's just something I think about all the time," she confessed.

Although on bed rest, Jenner seemed to be fully on board with the idea, even admitting that she was interested in undergoing the procedure too.

"Let's do it together!" Jenner exclaimed before asking if mother-daughter procedures were 'weird'

In a solo confessional, the mom of two further explained why she thought about going under the knife again.

"I'm wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all of the time," Kardashian shared.

She compared herself to her sisters, whom she noted have awesome cleavages.

"When you see me in a swim suit I don't have cleavage like my sisters who have this ample cleavage. You just gotta see 'em without this top on," she concluded.

Khloe says it hurts being compared to her sisters

In another Kardashian story, Khloe revealed how hurt she gets when their fans compare her to her other sisters, especially Kim and Kourtney.

She noted that people called her less beautiful, hurting her greatly, especially in the beauty industry.

The Good American founder noted that people had once wondered if she shared the same father with her elder sisters.

Source: TUKO.co.ke