Henry Cavil has announced the return of superman classically after he was spotted in a cameo of Black Adam

The visual of Cavil dressed as superman in the post-credit scene of Black Adam is what the actor calls just having a tiny taste of what is to come

Black Adam's cinematographer Lawrence Sher had discussed in a podcast how they got superman in the cameo and to the point of bringing back superman

The superman actor Henry Cavil has announced the comeback of superman.

Henry Cavill, via his Instagram account, and as reported by VARIETY, shared that he was back as Superman following his cameo in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, which opened on Friday to KSh 16,955,451,940 worldwide.

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch ‘Black Adam,'” Cavill said in a video.

As reported by SUPERMAN HOMEPAGE Black Adam's cinematographer Lawrence Sher had discussed in a podcast how they got superman in the cameo and to the point of bringing superman back to the game.

He noted that since most had watched the cameo he was featured in, he wanted to make things official.

“But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman.”

Cavill said his Black Adam cameo and the image of him in the Superman suit included in the Instagram video taken by the producer Hiram Garcia were just a very small taste of things to come.

The 39-year-old actor gave no further detail, but he did thank the fans for their enthusiastic response to his return as the last son of Krypton.

“Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience,” Cavill said. “I promise it will be rewarded.”

