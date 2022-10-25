James Corden faced a backlash from his fans after he was accused of being rude to a waiter at a posh restaurant.

His actions made the owner of the establishment ban the TV show host from visiting the restaurant

After the restaurant ban, Ryanair took to Twitter to announce it had also banned Corden from using its airline

British comedian and TV show host James Corden has admitted he was at fault when he lashed out at a restaurant in New York.

James Corden has deeply regretted being rude to a waiter at a posh restaurant in New York. He said he wanted to apologise to the owner. Photo: GC, The Late Late Show.

Deeply regret

The Late Late Show host disclosed to his fans that he was not intending to hurt or offend anyone and wanted to apologise to the restaurant owner.

According to Daily Mail, Corden backtracked on his initial insistence he had told a news reporter he had not done anything wrong.

Corden claimed the media had blown the matter out of proportion stating that his wife had been served a meal she was allergic to even after explaining her condition.

He said:

"In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant is so great. That's why I love it there."

The Late Late Show host added:

"I've been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

