A woman was bewildered to find out that her husband was cheating on her and was more shocked by the person he was doing it with

The heartbroken woman spotted her husband with his very short side chick and angrily confronted them

However, her husband showed no remorse as he defended his action and even did something surprising

Emerging videos have shown the moment a woman caught her husband cheating on her with a diminutive lady.

In the TikTok clip, the woman saw him from a distance and thought the lady he was with happened to be a child.

She confronted her cheating partner and his side chick. Photo Credit: TikTok/@arianaxinxin

She was shocked by her partner's side chick's height and confronted them headlong. She introduced herself as the man's woman to the short lady and asked her who she was.

Turning to her husband, she slammed him for his action, saying she thought he didn't like women of such size.

Without any remorse, her man stood his ground, stating that the diminutive lady made him feel good.

As his woman tried to go physical, he carried his side chick like a child and stormed off the scene.

Social media reactions

Kyra said:

"The way he yanked her around like a godd*amn stuffed animal."

Melli said:

"I thought this was a mom going up to her husband and kid at first."

Yo mama • Friends said:

"Bruh I thought that was his daughter....I was alike "where's the woman."

katya said:

"I genuinely thought that was a toddler before she focused the camera on her oh my god."

faithlovett7 said:

"The way I wouldn’t even embarrass myself like that I would’ve just walked away."

Natalie said:

"Yoooo the way she had the camera all the way down."

xaviadaniels886 said:

"He cut his cheating by half he'll be back with you shortly..."

