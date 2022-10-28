A lady has released beautiful pictures from her graduation to mark the end of her journey to bagging her master's degree

Anisa Jama recreated a childhood photo as she delivered several images from her graduation day

While some members of the cyber community praised her, others congratulated her in the comment section

A lady named Anisa Jama has delivered beautiful pictures from her graduation to mark the end of her journey to obtaining a postgraduate degree.

Reactions as brilliant lady bags her master's. Photo credit: Anisa Jama.

Source: UGC

Expressing gratitude

The images included a throwback photo from her childhood as she recreated the moment in her adult life.

Today marks the end of my master's journey. I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful faculty and cohort who supported and guided me throughout this process.

Thank you for making my time in the Master of Public Policy and Administration programme one that I will reflect on for years to come! Thank, you [Toronto Metropolitan University] TMU, she shared with photos.

Members of the cyber community took to the comment section to congratulate her.

People praise and celebrate her milestone

Kwasi Adu-Poku commented:

It was an honour to be your classmate, big things ahead.

Anisa Jama replied:

Right back at ya. Much more amazing things in store for us!

Janelle Benjamin commented:

Aww, congratulations, Anisa Jama. I'm so proud of that little girl and the woman you are now. Thanks for sharing. So nice seeing you, mommy.

Anisa Jama replied:

Thanks so much for the kind words Janelle.

Sharan Khela said:

So grateful I got to meet you through this journey!

Micah Molina said:

Congrats, Anisa, a huge accomplishment! I hope you take the time to celebrate this huge achievement.

Gabriel Weekes said:

Congratulations Anisa! I was grateful for the opportunity to meet you in person last night. Good luck with your continued adventures!

Lucia Nalbandian commented:

Congratulations Anisa! Hope to celebrate your accomplishments with you tomorrow evening!

Mark Wojcinski commented:

Congrats Anisa! It was a pleasure to have been your colleague for the past year. Hope to stay in touch!

Gail Matthews said:

Congratulations, Ms Anisa Jama! Wishing you strength and success on the next step of your journey.

Julia Martini commented:

Congratulations, Anisa. This is so well deserved!

Source: YEN.com.gh