Takeoff's burial has been slated for Friday, November 11, in his hometown Atlanta at State Farm Arena

The rapper died on Tuesday, November 1, as he was shot dead in Houston while in the company of Quavo

Most of his fans were heartbroken with the news sending their condolences to his close friends and family via social media

Late Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral is set for Friday at the biggest State Farm Arena in his hometown Atlanta.

Takeoff performing on Stage in June 2022. Photo: Getty Images.

Takeoff will forever be remembered

Much like his career, the rapper's burial will be big, going down at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The venue, which is home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, has the capacity to host more than 20,000 people.

Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church, will be officiating the services, beginning at 1:00 PM, according to TMZ.

In a statement, Rev. Curney said,

"I was really sad to hear the news. Kirsnick has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole."

Emotions in the world and his hometown have been heavy since Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1 in Houston.

Graffiti artist Armondo "Ape" Monoletti crafted a mural in Atlanta just hours after the tragic news, and friends and fam of Takeoff held a balloon sendoff over the weekend in his honor.

Law enforcement sources recently told TMZ they’re vigorously investigating the argument that led to the 28-year-old rapper’s death, but they haven't pinpointed any suspect just yet.

