Kaavia James, the little girl who became a social media meme of choice in 2020, is growing fast as she has turned 4.

Kaavia's photo was posted by her dad in March 2020 during the heat of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kaavia James became a viral meme in 2020. Photo credit: @kaaviajames and @dwyanewade.

Unknown to many, she is the daughter of basketball star Dwyane Wade and movie star Gabrielle Union.

In the photo that later went viral and became a meme of choice that was posted by Wade, Kaavia was putting on a pair of pyjamas.

Pretty Kaavia was sitting on a couch with her arms folded while wearing a pensive look that caught people's attention.

Celebrating Kaavia James' 4th birthday

As Kaavia turns 4, social media users who are familiar with the meme rushed online to celebrate her.

One of those who celebrated her was a Twitter user, Odedanilo, who posted Kaavia, calling her 'our meme.'

See the tweet below:

Twitter users celebrate Kaavia's birthday

A lot of Kaavia's fans rushed to the comment section to say one or two things about her on her birthday. See a few of what they are saying below:

@Queerdin_ said:

"We raised her with our data. Happy birthday."

@teetabata reacted:

"She makes the best memes. Happy birthday to the princess."

@Obong_Henry said:

"My cousin sends this every time he needs money."

@yinka_baj said:

"Happy birthday. She growing so fast."

