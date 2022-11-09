Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Thursday, October 27, after completing the over R795 billion buy deal

Musk instituted changes to the giant social media site, including the introduction of the pay plan on Twitter blue

The world's richest man took measures in a bit to increase the company's revenue sources apart from advertising

Musk is mulling over putting Twitter behind a paywall that will require subscribers to pay for access

Twitter users will soon be required to pay a subscription fee in order to access and use the platform.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk is considering a paywall plan for the platform. Photo: Getty Images.

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, is reportedly planning to put the giant social media behind a paywall.

Musk's Twitter revenue plan

According to CNBC, the plan could be part of Musk's strategies to generate new revenue for the company.

The tech entrepreneur completed the over R795 billion deal to acquire the giant social media site Twitter on Thursday, October 27.

The world's richest person took control of the company, firing a section of the management and directing workers to listen to him.

Blue tick pay plan

Musk directed an overhaul of the terms and services that will see subscribers pay a monthly fee for the blue tick verification.

The blue tick would cost $8 (R140) per month and will be adjusted by country in proportion to the purchasing power parity.

The plan gives subscribers priority in replies, mentions and searches, which Musk said will help avert scams.

They will also be able to post long videos, audio files, and half as many advertisements.

The tech mogul said the subscription would give publishers "wishing to work with the company" a paywall bypass.

"There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians," he said.

Twitter staff layoffs

Musk said this would give the company enough revenue to reward Twitter content creators.

This came even as Twitter laid off nearly half of its employees on Friday, November 4, as part of Elon Musk's strategies to cut costs.

But the company recalled dozen of the workers with relevant skills back after they were fired by mistake.

