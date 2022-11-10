African-American, Betty Ruth Russell, has celebrated a major milestone as she celebrated attaining 100 years with family and friends

The centenarian, who has lived many historic moments in the world, marked her big day on a sweet occasion surrounded by so much love

Russell moved to Washington, DC, in 1941 and has lived in Prince George's County in the United States of America as well

A Black woman named Betty Ruth Russell celebrated attaining 100 years old, surrounded by family and a few special friends.

Photo of Betty Ruth Russell and an image used for this story.

Betty Ruth Russell has witnessed historical moments

In a video spotted by Briefly News, Russell commemorated her momentous day with a birthday party, where she enjoyed her wheel of fortune cake.

The centenarian moved to Washington, DC, in the US in 1941 and has lived in Prince George's County as well. Russell has witnessed several historical moments, including the Pearl Harbor attacks, the Great Depression, and segregation.

Russell is a mother of descendants

The mother of many descendants, including two daughters, a grandson, and a great-grandson, enjoys game shows, crosswords, puzzles, and various card games.

Watch the video below:

African-American Woman with 6 Children and 10 Grandchildren Marks Her 105th Birthday

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Luttie Bell Hamm recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she clocked 105 years old.

The St. Stephen resident in South Carolina observed the momentous day surrounded by family and loved ones. Madam Hamm adds to the list of nonagenarians and centenarians whose stories Briefly News recently highlighted.

Born on October 16, 1917, in the town of Bloomingvale in Williamsburg County, she eventually moved to St. Stephen in Berkeley County, where she currently resides, said Black News.

Hamm has many descendants, including her six children, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Man celebrates gogo’s 100th birthday with beautiful photo, Mzansi pours in sweet messages

In related stories, Briefly News reported that a man took to social media to celebrate his grandmother’s centennial birthday as she celebrated a remarkable 100 years around the sun!

Twitter user @Tafadzwa____ shared a post featuring a photo of his youthful-looking magogo in her beautiful floral outfit, seated at her party with her cake placed beside her.

