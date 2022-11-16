A mum could not believe her eyes when she entered her room and beheld her daughter who has been away for 7 years

The young lady was sitting on the bed when her mother walked into the room in the video posted on Tuesday, November 15

At the moment, the video has received over 26k likes and over 1300 comments as people rushed to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTokers are reacting to the video of a lady who returned from abroad after 7 years to surprise her mother.

In the short clip posted on Tuesday, November 15, by SaviStitch, the woman did not know that her daughter was back home.

The young lady had spent 7 years abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@savistitch.

Source: UGC

SaviStitch had already walked into the house unannounced and was on the bed waiting for her mother.

SaviStitch's mum almost did not recognise her

Her mother entered the room and was sort of confused at the sight that beheld her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It took her some moments to realise she was standing before her daughter who has been gone for 7 years. She hugged her so tightly and yanked her to the bed in total happiness and uncontrollable joy.

The emotional video has gathered a lot of engagement on TikTok with over 26k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kelvin Clyf said:

"This made me sad. I wanted to go home early this year to surprise my Dad but he died early this year."

@Olajide reacted:

"Mama was like where did I know this girl for a minute."

@Ikechukwu said:

"The next day she will send you to wash plate lol! I kept smiling none stop."

@Uyiiiiiiiii reacted:

"That's how my mom waka pass me at the airport she saw me ooo look at me but she didn't recognize me it's me that na stop her say were you dey go."

@Amafrank commented:

"Where did you go?"

Young woman shares pics and videos after mom surprises her with brand new Toyota Fortuner

In another story, Briefly News reported that one overjoyed woman took to social media to share her delight after her mother surprised her with a brand-new car.

Twitter user @Mpho_Mmasechaba posted photos and videos from the cherished moment at the dealership after her mother bought her a new Toyota Fortuner.

In one of the clips, the mother can be heard telling her daughter, "this is for you," as she points to the large vehicle, leaving her baby girl overcome with emotion. They can also be seen in a warm embrace in the photos. Urgh, what a precious sight!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng