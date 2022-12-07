A Nigerian lady has finally achieved her dream of becoming a lawyer, and she has come online to celebrate her success

The lady named Adaeze Adim made a tweet on Tuesday, December 6, immediately after she was called to the bar

Adaeze's tweet contains a throwback photo of herself wearing a wig as a child who wanted to become a lawyer

A Nigerian lady's childhood dream of becoming a lawyer has finally materialised as she has been called to the bar.

After being inducted into the legal profession, she rushed to Twitter on Tuesday, December 6, to share her joy with the world.

Adaeze has always wanted to be a lawyer. Photo credit: @Adaeze_adim.

The lady, Adaeze Adim, posted an old photo of herself as a child. In the photo, she was putting on a wig like a lawyer.

In another photo, she is seen wearing her legal regalia after she was called to the bar.

Her caption revealed she dreamed of going into the legal profession even as a child.

The inspirational story shared by the beautiful lady has gone viral as it has gathered over 2.5k likes on Twitter.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Adaeze's story got many people inspired as they congratulated her for her success and for staying true to her childhood dreams. One of the people in the comment section said the young lady looks the same as an adult compared to when she was a child. See a few of the comments below:

@CallToBarNG said:

"Congratulations on your #calltobarng learned friend."

@CharliestC said:

"Congrats. That mouth tho. unchangeable."

@DAMMIEOFLAGOS1 said:

"Has to be the most beautiful thing I've seen on the internet today!"

@LSSABUAD commented:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations."

@AyoguChioma said:

"This is so lovely. Congratulations!"

@capizhitchcock commented:

"Congratulations Nwanyi oma! You used to be Blue Ivy?"

