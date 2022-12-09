An African-American woman in Mercer County in the US state of New Jersey has marked a major milestone as she attained 112 years old

Naomi Whitehead celebrated her new age with generations of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren at St. Paul's Senior Living Community

Speaking about her life, the grateful centenarian attributed her longevity to love, family, and God

Naomi Whitehead, an African-American woman in Mercer County in the US state of New Jersey, has celebrated attaining 112 years old with loved ones.

Photos of Naomi Whitehead. Credit: WKBN News/Carol Yepes.

Naomi Whitehead marks her birthday with family

Generations of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul's Senior Living Community to celebrate her new age.

Born in Georgia in 1910, Whitehead is one of the oldest women living in Pennsylvania, WKBN News reports.

Naomi Whitehead attributes her long life to God

Whitehead, who loves cooking, baking, drawing, and music, is loved by her family. Her great-niece, Gwendolyn Smith says all the generations have always been very tight-knit with Whitehead.

''She would tell us stories we never heard before, of our father when he was young. Her sisters and her brothers — it was great,'' said Smith, according to WKBN News.

The grateful centenarian attributed her longevity to love, family, and God.

