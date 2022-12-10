Tina Turner's so passed on and the celebrated singer wrote an emotional message to remember him by

The heartbroken mum noted that her son Ronnie had left the earth quite too early, and she was in sorrow

His wife Afida Turner also shared a heartbreaking tribute noting that she tried everything he could to save him

Celebrated singer Tina Turner has mourned her son in a moving message.

Tina Turner heartbroken after her son's death. Photo: Tina Turner, @tinaturnersworld.

Tina Turner's son dies at 62 years

According to NBC, the celebrated singer suffered a devastating loss after her son Ronnie died at the age of 62.

TMZ reported that law enforcement had received a call from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and having a hard time breathing.

A few minutes later, he wasn't breathing at all.

Paramedics rushed to the address and found bystanders who were attempting CPR -but the efforts didn't work, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's currently unclear what led to Ronnie's medical emergency, but we know he's had health issues for years, including cancer.

Tina took to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved son noting that when she closed her son she saw him.

The heartbroken mum noted that she had left the world too early and he was her beloved son.

She wrote:

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

His wife Afida Turner also penned a moving message noting she had tried to save him and that he was a true angel.

Aida said:

"My God Ronnie turner a true angel huge soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby I was your mummy your nurse your little monster I did the best to the end this time. I was not able to save you love u for these 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad this is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike turner and aline rest in paradise so unfair."

