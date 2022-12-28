A woman has gone online to share how her family spent over R300K to get an abandoned bus and convert it into a flat

The woman said that they spent over $20,000 (R337 009) converting the bus to a habitable space for the family

Many TikTokkers who briefly saw the interior of the bus said that it was a really big cost-saving move

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

To save money, a family, @roamwithbus, decided to buy an old school bus and convert the vehicle into their home. It took them many hours to see it to completion.

After paying $4,500 ( R76 670,10)for the vehicle, they got to work. The mother in the family stated they spent $1,250 (R21 318,94 ) on outside materials like paints.

People said that the home looks lovely. Photo source: TikTok/@roamwithbus

Source: UGC

Beautiful bus conversion

For lumbers and counters, they paid $3,732 (R63 691,66). Electrical and appliances gulped $8,106 (R138 339,91). They had to part away with $1,342 (R22 903,06) for plumbing work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To make the interior of the bus cool, they spent $2,125 (R36 217,76), bringing their total conversion cost to $21,055 (R358 854,05). The woman said that it is cheap, considering that they spent $22,500 (R383 482,13) a year on rent.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

C.A said:

"It would have been nice to see the inside properly."

Vanne2018 said:

"That’s a really smart move cause they can live like that a couple for years, save cash and buy their own house later on insted of paying a lot of rent."

much_love_less_hate said:

"In 10 years from now, half of the population will be living in buses and vans."

Pocahontas said:

"I like the fact you did everything yourself."

Karter Johnston said:

"All in $20k!!! Woah that’s dirt cheap very practical."

Lady arranges her 1 room well

Meanwhile, Brilefy News reported that a young lady, @sebeti, who rented a one-room apartment has made a video to show people how she portioned the space into different sections.

At the entrance of the apartment is her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was well arranged.

The lady placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng