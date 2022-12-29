A lovely mum was overcome with joy when her son suddenly showed up after three years of being away

The video of the joyous and emotional moment was posted on TikTok by Itzjandy and it shows how the woman welcomed her son

The emotional video attracted close to 3k comments from TikTokkers as of Thursday, December 29

An emotional TikTok video has shown the moment a son visited his mother after three years of staying away.

The man said it was a total surprise for his mother as she did not know that he was coming home.

The son surprised his mother as he returned home after 3 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@itzjandy.

In the touching clip posted by Itzjandy, the mother was so happy that she hugged her son passionately.

Jubilation as son returns to his mother after 3 years

She fell on the ground in the video and celebrated in wild jubilation. At some points, she held her son tightly in love.

From the video, it could be deduced that the woman missed her son so much during his absence.

Many TikTok users have said they were moved to tears by the video which has been viewed 375k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lady Dee said:

"The only woman that can love you unconditionally. God bless all mothers."

@mammie Queen commented:

"Who else is crying?"

@ADA UGO said:

"This made me cry."

@Omoba15 commented:

"Mother's love. Missing my mum so much, may her soul continue to rest."

@amasarpong0 said:

"I don’t know how to express how I feel right now. Don’t ignore my comment. I want to watch this again.....oh I forgot I could save this."

@user5438833013116 commented:

"I just shade tears. Really imagining how my mum will react when I will visit her. 5 years no see."

@petronellachiluf1 said:

"This got me shading tears."

Lady who left home as a child returns after 25 years

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a lady visited her mother after 25 years in the USA.

The lady posted a video showing her mother's reaction when she got home. She said in the video that she left home when she was 9.

When some TikTok users doubted her sincerity, the lady made a follow-up video to prove that she actually lives in the USA.

