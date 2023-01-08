A man shot and killed his family of seven, including five children, then turned the gun on himself after his wife filed for divorce

Police in the small Utah settlement of Enoch City found eight bodies, one of them a four-year-old, after being called by relatives who were concerned

A spokesman said officers discovered three adults and five children at a single-family home on Wednesday, all dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds

A man in Enoch City in Utah, United States of America shot dead his wife, their five children and his mother-in-law.

American Man Kills 7 Family Members After Wife Filed for Divorce

Bodies discovered in house

Police found the bodies of 42-year-old insurance salesman Michael Haight, who opened fire on his wife, 40-year-old Tausha and his 78-year-old mother-in-law Gail Earl on Wednesday, January 4.

BBC report mentioned city officials as saying the man also shot dead his five children before he killed himself.

The five children include three girls aged 17, 12 and 7 years and two boys, 7 and 4 years old.

The bodies were discovered by police after someone reported that the wife had missed a scheduled appointment, prompting a welfare check on the family's home.

Each of the victims appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound while officials also confirmed that the wife had filed for divorce on December 21, 2021.

Joe Biden offers condolences

Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted his condolences for those affected by the "senseless violence".

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also offered their condolences, calling the incident a tragic shooting.

"Less than one month after we marked 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, another mass shooting has claimed the lives of five more children in Enoch City," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Mayor Chestnut said his community had received offers of support from state and federal governments, including from the US National Security Council.

"We're very grateful to the greater world at large who are mindful of us at this time," Chestnut said.

