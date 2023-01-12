11-year-old Jude Kofie has never received any piano lessons but can play the instrument like a professional

The autistic Ghanaian-American boy has been gifted a $15,000 (R256 114) piano by a stranger who heard the child play

A video showing the youngster and his father recounting how it started and expressing gratitude to their benefactor has surfaced online

Jude Kofie, an 11-year-old Ghanaian-American boy, has been gifted a $15,000 (R256 114) piano by a stranger who heard the child play after the youngster's story emerged.

The talented boy garnered attention due to his ability to play the piano, though he had never received any piano lessons.

How Jude Kofie's father discovered the boy can play the piano

The youngster's father came across him playing an old keyboard in their basement a year and a half ago.

Photo of talented autistic Ghanaian boy who was gifted a $15,000 piano by a stranger. Credit: CBS News.

Isaiah decided to get his son a larger keyboard to find out how well his son could play the musical instrument.

Kind stranger gifts Jude Kofie a $15,000 (R256 114) piano

CBS News reports that Kofie's skill behind the keyboard was also reported by a local news platform, which caught the attention of a piano tuner, Bill Magnusson.

After Magnusson saw the story and heard the boy play, he decided to help him get better musically.

Jude Kofie describes his gift as a miracle

Speaking about how he could explain being that good without never having received any lessons, Kofie described it as a miracle.

''It's a miracle,'' the boy told CBS News about his music skills. Asked if he indeed thinks it's a miracle, the 11-year-old said, ''That's what I prefer''.

Kofie's parents are Ghanaian immigrants with four children who send remittances to their family in Ghana.

Magnusson bought the piano said to be valued at $45,000 for $15,000 (R256 114) with funds from his father’s inheritance. Besides handing over the expensive gift to the boy, Magnusson pledged to tune it once a month for the remainder of his life.

Kofie and his father expressed gratitude as they thanked their benefactor for the kind gesture.

Watch their video below:

