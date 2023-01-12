Elon Musk has been devising ways and measures to cut expenses at his newly acquired company Twitter

The company told its staff at the Asia headquarters in Singapore to vacate the office and resume working from home

Musk has been sued for not paying rent on the company's rented premises in San Francisco, US

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Twitter staff in Singapore have been directed to work from home, starting Tuesday, January 17.

Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk, speaking at a past event. Photo: CNBC.

Source: UGC

The social media giant company told workers on Wednesday, January 11, to start parking and vacate the CapitaGreen office building.

Twitter remote workers

Twitter said it reassigned the staff as remote workers in its internal systems until further communication.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This is despite an earlier move by the new boss Elon Musk, calling employees on remote contracts to report back to the company offices across the world.

According to Bloomberg, the building owner said the company remains a tenant at CapitaGreen - Twitter's Asia headquarters.

The move is seen as part of Musk's measures to pare Twitter's expenses, since he took control of the firm in October 2022.

Musk fired Twitter employees

The billionaire fired some staff and top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, Chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.

Recently, Twitter fired Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, head of site integrity for the Asian region.

The measures to cut Twitter expenses included late payment of rent that saw Musk sued by the landlord of Twitter's San Francisco office in the US.

Twitter defaulted rent

Documents presented in California Superior Court showed Twitter defaulted on $136,260 (R2.3 million) in rent.

The landlord had given Twitter a notice to settle the arrears on December 16, 2022, but the company failed to settle the dues on time.

Many believe that Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion (R736 million), is distracted by the microblogging site.

Musk recalls Tesla remote workers back to office

Musk has been accused before of recalling Tesla remote workers back to the office.

In June 2022, the electric-car company founder landed himself in bad books among internet users after an email he sent to his employees leaked.

In the email, Musk ordered Tesla's executive staff to report back to the office, at least 40 hours a week, or they resign.

Internet users who were triggered by the email took to different social media platforms to express their opinions about the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke