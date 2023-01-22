Buzz Aldrin took to Twitter to make the announcement shortly after marking his 93rd birthday

The renowned former astronaut said he and his lover wed in Los Angeles and were as excited as eloping teenagers

The new bride, Anca Faur, has worked for Aldrin's company since 2019 and is Executive VP; she is 63

Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon, has married for a fourth time.

Former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin with his newlywed wife Anca Faur. Photo: Buzz Aldrin.

The former US astronaut legend announced he had wed his longtime girlfriend on his birthday.

Aldrin, who turned 93 on Friday, January 20, and was part of the historic first-ever moon landing mission, made the sweet announcement to his new bride on his Twitter account.

The new bride identified as Anca Faur is 30 years younger than the astronaut.,

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers." Aldrin announced.

According to Daily Mail, Faur currently works as the Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC, with her LinkedIn page listing her as having worked for the company since 2019.

