A mother got many people laughing when she shared throwback photos that showed how ugly her baby was

The woman said at three weeks old, she was worried about the girl's facial appearance but it later turned out great

Mothers in the comment section agreed many newborns always have funny looks that change later

A mother, @badgal.abbey, has shared a video of her kid, saying she is a typical example of a baby that was born ugly.

Speaking in a short viral clip, the woman showed people the beautiful girl her daughter had grown into.

Some parents agreed with her that some babies are born ugly. Photo source: TikTok/@badgal.abbey

Pretty kid who looked ugly after birth

Seconds after, she revealed throwback photos of the girl when she was a newborn. She said she was three weeks then. Many found the pictures very funny.

Mothers in her comment section also shared similar experiences of how the looks of their kids changed months after birth.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered more than 49,000 shares and 24,000 comments as at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

Castillo azul said:

"Ppl think I’m a bad mother when I say my kids were ugly as newborns I honestly mean it with the best intentions regardless I’ve was in love."

Christen said:

"lmfaooo she just needed a lil time to get herself together!"

Sonya Ross said:

"She was always cute u caught her off guard with the pics."

SHONTI said:

"Lol she’s like a little pug but still cute."

QueenLibrarian said:

"I feel like you baby is judging me."

Grace K said:

"I say this about my own kids all the time. I was worried for a few weeks."

The mother replied:

"I was worried too LMFAOOO."

VICKYLOGAN said:

"I’m very prepared to laugh at my newborn."

