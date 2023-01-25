Man Shot Dead by Own Dog After Leaving Riffle on Back Seat of His Car

An American man was found dead in his car Police said he was killed after his dog stepped on his rifle

According to a report by police officers, the weapon discharged from the front seat in the man's direction

The tragic incident left the hunter badly injured, and he lost his dear life right at the scene

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A man from Kansas, US, was accidentally shot and killed while on a hunting trip.

Dog shoots and kills owner. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the police reports, the 32-year-old man was killed on Saturday, January 21.

Sad turn of events

The report said the hunter's dog stepped on the rifle while it was in the back seat, causing it to discharge in the owner's direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mirror reports the hunter was injured in his car and died at the scene.

The police officers said:

"A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle causing the weapon to discharge.

Woman mauled to death by bully dog

Previously, a woman, Joanne Robinson, was mauled to death by her pet American Bully XL dog while her partner was left with life-changing injuries.

The 43-year-old was reportedly the owner of the animal, called Rocco.

She was the third victim of a legal breed that had killed two tots.

Her husband, Jamie Stead, 42, was left with injuries to his hands, stomach and face as he tried to save her and pull the animal off her.

Joanne's mother, Dotty Robinson, said the family are in 'disbelief and shock over her death.

"I want everyone to know how well-loved she was. She was born and bred in this village. They all know her and love her.," she said.

Elderly man allegedly mauled to death by 3 dogs in North West, police probe 60-year-old’s death

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that a 60-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his three dogs in Lichtenburg on Saturday, 7 January.

The alleged incident occurred during loadshedding, in the afternoon, when the man’s wife heard dogs barking. The woman did not immediately check what was wrong, however, when the electricity was restored, she could not find her husband.

According to the provincial police spokesman, Captain Sam Tselanyane, upon the elderly woman’s search, she found her husband lying motionless in their garden. When she went outside, she realised her husband was allegedly bitten by their dogs, the Daily Sun reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke