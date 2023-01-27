A set of conjoined twin sisters, JamieLynn and AmieLynn, were separated at Cook Children's Medical Center, in Fort Worth, Texas

The two little girls, daughters of the American couple Amanda Arciniega and James Finley, were separated at four-months-old

On Monday, January 24, the family received the good news that their babies who had spent their early months in NICU had been successfully separated

Welcoming a set of twins is a double blessing from the Lord, but having them in good health without complications is even better.

American couple Amanda Arciniega and James Finley hold their separated twins(l). The lovebirds got emotional after the news (r). Photo: People.

Hours of successful operation

A couple who were blessed with conjoined twins is beaming with joy after their babies underwent a successful surgery.

The separation operation which took a tedious 11 hours happened at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

It was the first in the hospital as JamieLynn and AmieLynn, daughters of Amanda Arciniega and James Finley were separated.

Benefits of early separation operation

"By separating early, they're not going to be as used to the loss of having essentially part of you that is different, so hopefully, that transition will be better. There are not very many more benefits to waiting longer versus doing it now," Jose Iglesias, medical director of pediatric surgery at Cook Children's said as reported by People.

American couple Arciniega and Finley discovered they were expecting twins in their second month of pregnancy during a scan.

Shortly after the scan, the doctor confirmed to the lovebirds their twins were conjoined.

JamieLynn and AmieLynn were born on October 3, 2022, and immediately taken to NICU in the same hospital

One is two

They were later transferred to the NICU at Cook Children's a month later where they underwent the separation operation.

On Monday, January 23, around 3 pm, the family received the heartwarming news they wanted to hear that one was now two.

"You have two babies on two separate beds," Valerie Gibbs, director of perioperative services, announced.

It was another three hours, though, before the operation was fully complete.

Conjoined twins separated after 10-hour surgery

In a similar story, another pair of conjoined twins separated after 10-hour surgery on Monday, January 23.

The twins' parents, Maggie Altobelli and her hubby Dom, spoke to the media and thanked doctors who helped them with their babies' successful surgery.

"To see them with their own bodies — their bodies were just so perfect — it was amazing. It was just indescribable." Maggie told the hospital in a press release seen by Briefly News.

The conjoined twins Addison and Lilianna Altobelli had spent about a year in ICU as doctors tried to come up with formulas to separate them successfully.

