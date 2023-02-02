Diane Gordon walks four kilometres every day to go to work, her car broke down last year and she hasn't got around to fixing it

While walking home, she decided to stop at a gas station to grab a quick snack, but before she could enter the premises, she noticed a plastic bag on the floor

On opening it, she saw wads of money and immediately knew she had to inform the authorities

It is not every day that people do kind things when no one is watching them. Diane Gordon found a plastic bag containing R268k and she informed the police immediately.

Without thinking twice, she knew what she had to do. Speaking to Fox2Detroit White Lake police, lieutenant Matthew Ivory said:

"It never really crossed her mind to do anything other than turn it over."

Diane Gordon's selfless act

Gordon has been walking four kilometres to work since February 2022 because her car broke down and she cannot afford the amount needed to fix it.

Other than the cold weather at the moment, she doesn't mind the walk.

She knew she had to do the right thing when she found the money.

"I looked down on the ground and found a plastic bag with a large sum of money in it.When you turned it over there was even more money. I need to call a police officer.

"It could have made my life a whole lot easier, but it’s okay, it didn’t belong to me."

Police motivated by Gordon's action

Given Gordon has been working towards fixing her car, she could have easily used the money to sort out her transport issue, but she did not.

"Grandkids have sporting events that she can’t drive to. Jumping into the car and driving over to see them doesn’t happen," Ivory said.

The boys in blue did their investigations and located the owners of the money. It belonged to a couple who had recently gotten married. They gave them the cash back.

Kindness pays off

One of the officer's wives was touched by Gordon's noble gesture and decided to start a GoFundMe page and asked well-wishers to help Gordon purchase a new car to ease her transportation burden.

