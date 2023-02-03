Daine Gordon lives in Lakewood, Michigan, and works at VC Fresh Marketplace on Highland Road

On January 21, she was walking to work when she discovered R263 633 lying on the road in an envelope along with some wedding cards

The honest woman returned all of it, an act that really impressed people and they set up a GoFundMe campaign for her that has so far raised R416 113 for her

Well-wishers have raised over R416 113 for a woman who returned R263 633 she discovered while walking to work.

Diane Gordon of Lakewood, Michigan. Photos: Fox 2 Detroit.

Cash could've changed Diane's life

The cash could have easily changed Diane Gordon's life and made it possible for her to see her grandkids more often.

However, instead of playing ‘finders keepers’, she diligently looked for the owner of the money through the police and gave it back.

"I looked down on the ground and found a plastic bag with a large sum of money in it," she said.

"When you turned it over there was even more money," she added.

GoFundMe page set up for Diane Gordon

Fox 2 Detroit reports White Lake police said the cash was for newlyweds.

"Inside the bag were also wedding cards, these were gifts from a wedding that occurred that day," said Lt. Matthew Ivory. "I think it was R263 633 ($14,780) worth of cash."

After word got around the White Lake Police Department, a GoFundMe was set up with a goal of R166 288 ($10,000).

That amount was surpassed very quickly and, so far, there is R416 113 ($25,000) for a new car for Diane whose car had broken down a year ago and she couldn't attend her grandkids's events.

