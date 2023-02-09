Bill Gates Finds Love Again, Reportedly in Romantic Relationship with Paula Hurd

Bill Gates is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd, who died in 2019

The two were spotted in January looking cozy at the Australian Open in Melbourne and sightseeing in Sydney

Both Gates, who divorced wife Melinda in 2021, and Hurd have been longtime tennis fans and have been seen attending the same tournaments over the years

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It looks like Bill Gates, the sixth richest man in the world, has found love again.

Bill Gates dating Paula Hurd, widow of Oracle's CEO Mark Hurd. Photo: TMZ.

Source: UGC

Gates's divorce from Melinda

News of the relationship comes close to two years after Gates, 67, and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Daily Mail, the Microsoft co-founder is in a romantic relationship with 60-year-old fellow tennis buff Paula Hurd.

Hurd is the widow of former Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd, who died at the age of 62 in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer.

A source close to the couple told the outlet:

'They're inseparable. They've been together over a year and she's always described as a "mystery woman," but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship."

Once a tech executive herself, Hurd is now an event planner and organizer, and philanthropist.

Gates and Melinda French

As reported by People Magazine, Gates and French Gates, 58, share three children, daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 23.

Jennifer is currently expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar and is "due any day," the source adds.

Nota Baloyi bays young girl

Nota Baloyi is reportedly in love again. Pics of the controversial music exec cruising in his car with a stunner on his front passenger seat are doing the rounds online.

Scores of tweeps suggested that Kwesta's former manager has moved on after his nasty breakup with singer Berita. The star used to drag his estranged wife on his timeline since she revealed that she moved out of their marital home early in 2022, reports ZAlebs. Pics of Nota Baloyi and his alleged new flame are trending on Twitter

Social media users shared that Nota looks happy and calm in the pics. Most of Nota's fans praised him for finally moving on. Other tweeps said his alleged bae looks young.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke