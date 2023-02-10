A baby who was looking sad jumped up with great energy when her mother started playing Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die

People who watched the video complimented the kid's natural beauty and her amazing curly hair

The baby's mother said that she consistently dances with much joy whenever the Kizz Daniel's song is played

A mother, @fatimaflatt, shared a video of her kid vibing to Kizz Daniel's latest song, Rich Till I Die (RTID).

Before the woman turned on the music, the baby girl looked sad as she sat with her legs folded.

The kid danced happily to Kizz Daniel's 'Rich Till I Die'. Photo source: @fatimaflatt

Baby vibes to Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die

How she jumped up at the start of Kizz Daniel's song amazed many. Her funny dance moves in the short TikTok clip got people praising her.

A look at her mother's page shows she has made a lot of videos with the kid and her siblings.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video gathered over 300 comments with more than 29,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

no sir said:

"She said I'm trending and I don’t know why."

Mely Baby said

"Awwwww!!!! She’s her mamas daughter oo!"

Yebo Lauren said:

"This one has real African blood, the cutest!"

bolatito said:

"She really look like Moana."

Al-ameen Ayshat said:

"When you realise you don’t have any bills to pay."

Allen Daisy said:

"The sad face at the start was saying, "Mummy play my song". I love this girl."

keishadragon said:

"She is too cute and got moves too."

Ama Osei Bonsu said:

"As an adult, I still dance like this baby. I need dancing lessons ASAP."

Cute baby dancing to amapiano beat with dad melts hearts, Mzansi in awe of adorable video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a cute baby went viral after showing he has the moves. In the clip, the child can be seen hitting the right moves right on the beat.

Netizens could not get enough as they reacted to the baby's talent. Online users could not get over the baby's moves.

A little kid who stole the internet's heart with his dancing skills. The clip was shared by @jah_vinny_23 little kid was having the time of his life when the beat dropped.

