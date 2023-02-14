Two married couples have disclosed that they not only live under the same roof but also exchange partners every night

The foursome comprises of Alysia and Tyler Rogers and their married friends Sean and Taya Hartless

A few months since moving in together, two women delivered newborns, but none of them knows who the biological dad is

Some people have termed the arrangement as confusing while others view it as ideal

Two married couples have opened up about their unusual arrangement where they not only live and raise their families together but also swap partners.

Foursome: Meet Liberal Married Couples who Switch Partners Every Night

New York Post reports that the “foursome” comprises of Alysia and Tyler Rogers and their married friends Sean and Taya Hartless.

Couples live under one roof

Details indicate that Alysia and Tyler were already parents to two kids aged seven and eight when they got into a romantic relationship with their friends.

In 2020, the four moved in together and by 2021, Alysia and Taya delivered babies seven months apart, but none of them knows who between the two men fathered the babies.

Alysia disclosed that as time goes by, they will help their children understand the story behind their upbringing if they ever show interest in wanting to know.

“We wanted to do everything we could to make sure that everybody feels like an equal parent,” Taya said, adding that there is no point of working out the genetics as the kids are still young.

Men switch beds every night

The big family of eight, which has since amassed a huge following on social media, currently live in Lebanon and often share videos documenting their unusual lifestyle.

“When we met, we were just looking for something simple and physical, but when we all met each other we just started to fall in love,” they wrote.

In one of the clips, the men revealed that they switch beds every other night and are in a relationship with the women and not with each other.

The partners describe their arrangement as a “closed polyfidelitous quad,” explaining that they do not engage in relationships outside the square.

“We have two master bedrooms on the opposite ends of the house, and the guys switch between rooms every night,” they said.

Public split in opinion over arrangement

Whereas some of their fans termed their arrangement confusing, a cross-section viewed it as an ideal approach to relationships.

Like any normal human being, the partners admitted that they suffered jealousy a lot in the beginning, but that faded away after they established trust.

“There’s four different people with four different strengths when it comes to meeting needs. That really comes in handy,” they said on Instagram.

They also disclosed that as much as they have a following of 120,000 fans on TikTok and 30,000 on Instagram, they often receive harsh comments from the public over "bad" parenting.

