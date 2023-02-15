Danni is a 30-year-old woman who opted to marry herself after waiting for the love of her life, who never came

She said she spent KSh 500, 000 (more than R72 000) on the wedding, which also included her family, a church minister and nine bridesmaids

Sologamy is a marriage where one commits to herself, but some people do not approve of it because it makes a mockery of the marriage covenant

After waiting for her rib for what seemed like an eternity, an American woman called Danni decided to marry herself.

Danni on Dr Phil show (l), (r) during her marriage ceremony who married herself (c). Photos: Screengrabs from Dr Phil.

Source: Facebook

Danni married herself

Self-marriage, also called sologamy, is a symbolic ceremony where a person commits to a meaningful and loving relationship with themself.

The 30-year-old married herself on December 10, 2022, in a wedding that cost KSh 500,000 (more than R72 000) and included nine bridesmaids.

“Forget You, I’m marrying myself. I overcame a lot of trauma, and it inspired me to marry myself,” she said.

“I realised I wasn’t living for myself, and this wedding was a chance to start over," she added on the Dr Phil show on February 14.

Danni's parents were not amused

Danni's parents were not amused with her decision to marry herself.

There is no such thing as over-celebrating yourself - some people buy themselves a bag, others a cruise, I got myself a wedding," she said.

"My mum thought it was crazy, my dad walked away from me. Afterwards, they thought it was cool. My dad had to undergo the entire process to understand," she said.

Yahoo reports that while sologamy is catching on in some quarters, critics have maintained that it makes a mockery of the marriage covenant.

Annette Marutzky Grant:

"So stupid, what's next?"

C Michelle Wells:

"You go girl!"

Theodora Baptiste:

"Only crazy people do those things because that's not normal."

Debbie A. Dressel Huff:

"This was the most bizarre episode I've seen!"

Cindy Charles:

"Shavonne Vance this going to be me."

Kelly Griffin:

"I would’ve just bought the Beyoncé tickets man, this is too much."

Model who married herself, divorces self

Last year, model Chris Galera announced that she was divorcing herself three months after marrying.

Galera opted out of the sologamy marriage after meeting someone new who made her start believing in love again.

She chose to marry herself after being disappointed by men more than enough times.

Woman claiming to be her own boss set to marry herself, gets dragged

Briefly News reported that an Indian woman announced that she would marry herself in what has been dubbed the country's first 'sologamy'.

However, critics have denounced it as an attention-grabbing publicity stunt.

Kshama Bindu, a sociology graduate and blogger from the western state of Gujarat, is set to marry herself in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Source: TUKO.co.ke