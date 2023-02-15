For Barbadian singer Rihanna, transitioning from mega superstar to motherhood is everything for her

The Lift Me Up singer graced the world with her appearance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

After her interview with British Vogue, the soon-to-be mum of two took to her Instagram page with a photo of her adorable son

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After her amazing performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12 while debuting her second pregnancy, Barbadian singer Rihanna has set the internet on fire again.

The Lift Me Up singer recently granted a British Vogue interview and also released new photos of her nine-month-old son specially taken for the publication.

Rihanna shows off her son Photo credit: @britishvogue

Source: UGC

Taking to her Instagram page, Rihanna shared one of the most adorable photos of her baby boy and gushed over him.

The singer captioned the post with:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"My perfect baby!!! @britishvogue @inezandvinoodh."

See the post below:

Reactions to Photo of Rihanna's baby

djkhaled:

"Beautiful! Biggest blessing! GOD DID !!!!!"

kashdoll:

"He’s so beautiful u had to double back huh rih."

fentybeauty:

"YOUR MINI-ME "

papaoppong:

"Life has been given!!! ♥️✨"

cyrenelovette:

"Girl!!!! He is the cutest thing "

nnadibynature:

"He’s so cute I can’t even handle it "

nadiarosemusic:

"he has no idea he has like a gazillion uncles n aunties around the world ❤️ what a beautiful baby!!!!"

gg_golnesa:

"A feeling that cannot be felt any other way... a mother for her child❤️"

mdollas11:

" the sweetest boy "

ashleyboalchdarby:

"This little dumpling!! He has so much expression already "

beckermantwins:

"Heart melt!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ what a cuuuuuuutie!!!!!!! Wowowowowow!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

inezandvinoodh:

"Love you and the fam so much! ❤️❤️"

facebook:

"need at least 3-5 business days to process this preciousness "

Rihanna pregnant with second child, shows off cute baby bump

Rihanna is pregnant. She is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, leaving fans yearning for more.

Dressed in a red maternity outfit, Rihanna could be seen rubbing her protruding tummy while performing her B**** Better Have My Money hit. She then trended on Twitter, with millions of fans congratulating her on her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng