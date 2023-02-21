A man referred to as the Dusseldorf Patient has become among the patients who have been cured of HIV

Researchers announced that the patient has no detectable virus in his body despite stopping HIV therapy for four years

Dr Bjorn-Erik Ole Jensen said although the cure is a positive step towards the fight against HIV, more needs to be done

Researchers have announced a breakthrough in the fight against the human immune deficiency virus (HIV).

Researchers have declared that a 53-year-old man has been cured of HIV. Photo: mountsinai.org, gavi.org.

HIV cure

The 53-year-old patient is said to have undergone a stem cell transplant, which made him virus free.

According to ABC News, the man from Germany is the fifth patient in the world to be declared free from the virus.

Details of the man's treatment and cure were first announced to have been successful. However, researchers could not confirm he was completely cured then.

Researchers announced the patient had no detectable virus, even after stopping his HIV medication four years ago.

Dr Bjorn-Erik Ole Jensen, who presented details of the case in a Nature Medicine publication, said:

"It’s really a cure, and not just, you know, long-term remission."

He added:

"This obviously positive symbol makes hope, but there's a lot of work to do."

According to Daily Mail, the cured patient was diagnosed with leukaemia six months after starting his HIV therapy.

In 2013, the Dusseldorf patient underwent a stem cell transplantation for this disease, and in 2018, after close monitoring by the team of doctors, the anti-viral HIV therapy was ended.

"Following our intensive research, we can now confirm that it is fundamentally possible to prevent the replication of HIV on a sustainable basis by combining two key methods," said Jensen.

Use of protection

