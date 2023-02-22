An old man who came out to work to pay for his rising house rent has been asked to go home and rest

The 80-year-old man had his rent raised by N184,000 (R7 272,82), and he had to come out to work to be able to pay for it

However, luck smiled on him when some students decided to raise money for him, and he finally went home with over N41.4 million (over R1 million)

Luck smiled at an old man who came out to work to pay for his increased house rent.

The 80-year-old man, Mr James, came out to work as a janitor at a high school.

The man named Mr James came out to work at 80 years of age. Photo credit: Instagram/@goodnews_movement and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

His house rent was increased by N184,000(R7 272,82), and he could not cover the additional accommodation cost.

Students raise money for 80-year-old janitor

Fortunately for him, two students named Marti and Banner brought the idea of raising money for him online.

The Good News Movement reports that Mr James smiled home with nearly $90,000 (over R1 million) raised for him.

It says on Instagram:

"@goodnews_movement has sent Mr. JAMES HOME FOR RETIREMENT!!! Tonight we raised over $90,000 for Mr. James to retire. Thank you!!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@breeuhna said:

"While this is amazing for the students to do it’s deeply heartbreaking an frustrating that an 80 year old would need to go back to work in order to meet a basic need like housing. This country needs to do better."

@venamondt said:

"Thank you for allowing me to help Mr. James relax into his well deserved retirement."

@ufgatorcouple reacted:

"So sad. No person should have to work at these years. They should be able to do what their heart desires."

@rosieking__ said:

"This isn’t happy. America is sick. Resorting to crowd funding so an 80year old doesn’t have to do janitorial work?"

Source: Legit.ng