Black Chyna was among the stars who attended the NAACP Image Awards, looking stunning in an orange dress

The American model and socialite debuted a beautiful black pixie hairstyle, earning her compliments online

Her elegant appearance comes shortly after her disastrous Grammy look, which featured a grand concoction of jet-black feathers

Blac Chyna's redeeming comeback has left many fashion lovers impressed, and it is not hard to see why!

The 34-year-old model and socialite attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards event in a plunging orange gown with ornate embellishments at the navel and shoulders.

Photos of Blac Chyna in different outfits. Credit; @blacchyna

Source: UGC

She sported a short pixie cut and flawless glam that gave a subtle edge to her head-turning look.

Chyna rocked gold pumps and posed with her leg peeking out of the high opening in her dress.

This is a welcome and refreshing look after her head-scratching appearance at the Grammys, where she donned an outfit with jet-black feathers that featured raven skull pendants around the thighs of her bodysuit.

Social media users react to Blac Chyna's red carpet look

its_su_lee_:

"Her best look Ever!!!"

antyknowles:

"Chynaaa yes! Keep this look."

cocogypsy_:

"This! ❤️ Looks like she's healing and thriving. So freakin beautiful."

_jordanmb:

"See now this is a look."

1rarecharm:

"Definitely the short hair China no more wigs or platinum blonde hair pleaseeeeee."

themayaab:

"Yes this is the look."

theljexperience:

"Now this is what you should’ve worn to the Grammys."

a_cat_walks_into_a_bar:

"This look was everything."

princethoon:

"Sis you ate this and left no crumbs."

